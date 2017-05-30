 Skip Nav
Pippa Middleton and James Matthews Kick Back and Relax on a Tropical Honeymoon

After an idyllic, fairy-tale wedding in the UK earlier this month, Pippa Middleton and her new husband, James Matthews, jetted off to French Polynesia for an idyllic, fairy-tale honeymoon. Over the weekend, the couple were spotted on the beach in Tetiaroa, a chain of islands in French Polynesia that is basically paradise; they walked along the sand with books in hand, and Pippa showed off her toned physique in a bright blue bikini as they did some stand-up paddleboarding together. Pippa also slipped into a classic bridal white two-piece as she and James held hands during a sunny stroll.

See Kate and Pippa Middleton's Sweetest Wedding Moments, Side by Side

Pippa and James tied the knot on May 20 at St. Mark's Englefield in Berkshire, before treating guests to an evening reception at Carole and Michael Middleton's home in Bucklebury. The guest list included Pippa's older sister, Kate, who arrived with Prince William and tended to a group of young flower girls and page boys that included her own two kids, Princess Charlotte and Prince George. While we didn't get a glimpse of Prince Harry and his girlfriend, Meghan Markle, at the event, the couple reportedly met up before the reception — but due to Pippa's strict seating plan, they didn't get to sit together.

