6 Pumpkin Face Masks For Beauty Girls Obsessed With Fall

We have combined two of the best things in the world to give you the ultimate Fall spa treatment: pumpkins and face masks. Pumpkins actually have lots or restorative qualities that are great for your skin. The natural enzymes in these gourds make you shed dehydrated cells, leaving your complexion brighter and smoother. Think of pumpkin as an exfoliant that will make your face feel firm and fresh. We rounded up our favorite pumpkin face masks for you to try this season. They're perfect for the cold-weather dry skin that's unavoidable. Take a look at our top picks and treat yourself to some R&R.

Eminence Organic Skin Care Pumpkin Latte Hydration Masque
Andalou Naturals Brightening Facial Mask Pod
Saian Pumpkin Spice Mask
Martinni Beauty Pumpkin Enzyme Collagen Mask
Peter Thomas Roth Pumpkin Enzyme Mask Enzymatic Dermal Resurfacer
Michael Todd Beauty Pumpkin Nutrient Rich Facial Mask
Fall BeautyBeauty ShoppingPumpkinsFallFace MasksBeauty ProductsSkin Care
