We're Obsessed! Our 7 Favorite Body Lotions That Smell Like Autumn

We're shamelessly obsessed with all things Fall, and that begins with our beauty routine. Sure, we love vampy liquid lipsticks and rose gold hair, but it's the seasonally scented products that get us truly excited. This Autumn, there are all sorts of body lotions that smell like pumpkins, cider, cinnamon, vanilla, and more. Not only will they make you smell incredible, they will also moisturize your skin. It's a win-win situation. Take a look at our favorite options and treat yourself to one. It's the perfect way to embrace this changing weather.



