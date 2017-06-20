 Skip Nav
"Pride Pits" Are the Ultimate Way to Show Your LGBTQ Support This Month
Rainbow Armpits For Pride Month

Rainbows Pits 🌈🌈🌈 Got to do my bff @potatoeslaughing today! Check out the process on my story! She also wanted some rainbow underarms for St. Louis Pride this weekend! We did all of her hair using @pulpriothair color and @kevinmurphyhair color and conditioned her thirsty locks with @brazilianbondbuilder ! . . . . . . . #behindthechair #modernsalon #americansalon #notchstl #stl #stlouis #thegrovestl #grovestl #hairstl #stlhair #hairstlouis #stlouishairstylist #hairstyliststlouis #stlhairstylist #caitlinfordhair #anthonythebarber916 #authentichairarmy #esteticausa #imallaboutdahair #licensedtocreate #cosmoprof #fiidnt #brazilianbondbuilder #colortrak #pulpriot #pride #pridemonth #dyedpits #rainbowhair #pinkhair

A post shared by St Louis - Hairstylist (@caitlinfordhair) on

Rainbow nail art and rainbow glitter are great ways to show your support of LGBTQ Pride Month, but we never thought we'd see rainbow armpits. Now that we have, we can't look away! St. Louis-based hairstylist Caitlin Ford is known for her multicolored dye jobs, but she never imagined dyeing a client's armpits. Ford told Allure that she used five different colors in ROYGBIV order and that "It was actually very fun and easy to do."

Ford started the process by bleaching her client's armpit hair. She then used Pulp Riot hair dye in bright pink, orange, yellow, green, and blue shades to get that rainbow glow. Check out more photos of the colorful armpits below!

Image Source: Instagram user caitlinfordhair
ArmpitsRainbow BeautyLGBTQBeauty TrendsBody CareHair Color
