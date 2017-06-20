"Pride Pits" Are the Ultimate Way to Show Your LGBTQ Support This Month

Rainbow nail art and rainbow glitter are great ways to show your support of LGBTQ Pride Month, but we never thought we'd see rainbow armpits. Now that we have, we can't look away! St. Louis-based hairstylist Caitlin Ford is known for her multicolored dye jobs, but she never imagined dyeing a client's armpits. Ford told Allure that she used five different colors in ROYGBIV order and that "It was actually very fun and easy to do."

Ford started the process by bleaching her client's armpit hair. She then used Pulp Riot hair dye in bright pink, orange, yellow, green, and blue shades to get that rainbow glow. Check out more photos of the colorful armpits below!