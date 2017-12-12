 Skip Nav
11 Photos That Prove Rainbow Roots Are More Wearable Than You Thought
Maybelline
Travel like a Supermodel When You Win the Maybelline Gigi Hadid Jetsetter Palette
Acne
9 Ways to Remedy an Overpicked Face
Gift Guide
17 Grooming Brands You Should Introduce Your Man to This Christmas
11 Photos That Prove Rainbow Roots Are More Wearable Than You Thought

Rainbow roots aren't a new beauty trend. Makeup artist and sister of One Direction's Louis Tomlinson Lottie Tomlinson created the style in late 2015. But thanks to the advent of hidden rainbow roots, the look has been surging on Instagram.

This is a slightly more daring take on vibrant underlights. Hidden rainbow roots differ from the original technique in that the color is more carefully tucked within strands, only peeking out when hair is parted in a certain way. The hues can be concealed for more corporate settings depending on how you style your mane. However, we have a strong feeling you won't want to hide your flair!

If you've ever wanted to appear as if you were part unicorn, part human, now's your chance. Ask your colorist to use a hair painting method to add the rainbow to your mane — this will make the dye look like it "naturally" grew from your scalp. Read on for inspiration.

