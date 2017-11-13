 Skip Nav
Ulta Beauty Daily Giveaway
Win the Cutest Hair Accessories You've Ever Seen
Drew Barrymore
Instagram Shamed Drew Barrymore Into Getting a Haircut — Not Cool, People!
Holiday Beauty
Dear Santa: All We Want For Christmas Are These Holiday Beauty Gift Sets!
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
This Reflective Lips Trend Turns Your Mouth Into a Mirror

Time to bust out that polyester and rewatch Star Wars, because the 1970s are back, baby, and beauty trends are getting funky. From bouncy curls and shags to metallic everything, the fabulous decade is being emulated in every way makeup enthusiasts can imagine. Lately, we've noticed that people are straight up turning their lips into disco balls — and we are living, nay, stayin' alive for it.

We first noticed the look on Jazmina Daniel, who wrote on Instagram that she was inspired to jump on the mirror train after receiving a package that included silver reflective paper. According to Daniel, "I cut it out to the shape of my lips and glued it on with some lash glue."

This tin foil-esque look is a cool departure from the gold lamé we've been seeing and loving on beauty junkies this Fall. Plus, reflective lips turn you into a walking, talking mirror compact that your friends will appreciate anytime they need a touch-up (or have kale stuck in their teeth).

Read on for our favorite reflective lip art.

Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Lip ArtBeauty NewsBeauty TrendsLipstickMakeup
Beauty News
This Drag Queen's Celebrity Transformations Are Crazy-Realistic, and We Are Not OK
by Alaina Demopoulos
One Two Cosmetics Magnetic Lashes Review
Beauty Trends
I'm Hopelessly Addicted to Magnetic False Lashes (and Never Turning Back)
by Brinton Parker
ColourPop x Sephora Launch
Beauty News
Here's Every Product ColourPop x Sephora Is Launching
by Alaina Demopoulos
Lilly Ghalichi's Glam Passport Photo
Beauty Trends
Is This the Most Glam License Photo of All Time?
by Alaina Demopoulos
Spiced Plum Lipstick Colors for Fall
Beauty News
Is This 1 Superflattering Lipstick Shade the Next Pumpkin Spice?
by Alaina Demopoulos
From Our Partners
Latest Beauty
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds