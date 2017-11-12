Rihanna Did a Tutorial With Fenty Lip Stunna, and Jeez Is It Perfect

A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Nov 11, 2017 at 12:19pm PST

We should all go handwrite thank you cards to Rihanna, because she was so kind enough to interrupt our lazy weekends with a red hot tutorial of her soon-to-be-released Fenty Beauty Lip Stunna. Yup, just a few days after the brand casually announced that it has a fire engine red lip paint in the works, Rihanna took to Instagram to show it off.



Your Exclusive First Look at the Fenty Beauty Galaxy Makeup Swatched Related

Since just about all of Fenty is a gift from heaven, it's unsurprising that Lip Stunna will be good. But we weren't prepared for just how fabulous it is to watch in action. Although Rihanna captioned the above Instagram video with, "Don't laugh at my tutorial skillz," we are only shrieking in sheer delight. That's because it takes RiRi just one coat to paint her pout with an absolutely perfect, powerful crimson red. The coverage is seriously mesmerizing — you'll be amazed at how opaque and crisp the end result is, with no liner or topcoat necessary.

After watching this video, you're going to want to have Lip Stunna in your rotation, like, yesterday. And luckily, the wait isn't too long — Lip Stunna is coming at us hot on Nov. 23. So: Thanksgiving is canceled — we all have to go by this lip paint now.