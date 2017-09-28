The Squiggle Brow Is Back, and It's More Terrifying Than Ever

Bizarre eyebrow trends are basically a part of our everyday lives now, so it was only a matter of time before they'd get a Halloween twist.

The idea of our arches being ripped off to leave a bloody wound is gruesome to most, but for a beauty gal, it's her absolute worst nightmare. The brows frame the entire face, and without them our makeup looks (and possibly our souls) feel incomplete. You can imagine the cringe-inducing effect these SFX artists left on us when they resurrected the wavy brow for a Halloween look that is both gruesome and on trend:

Chills, anyone?