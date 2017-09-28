 Skip Nav
DIY Beauty
7 Things I Wish I Knew Before I Went Natural
Beauty News
According to 1 Influencer, This New E.L.F. Highlighter Will "Blind the World"
Beauty Trends
This Trending Hair Color Technique Can Make Your Face Look Thinner

SFX Bloody Ripped-Out Eyebrow

The Squiggle Brow Is Back, and It's More Terrifying Than Ever

A post shared by I S O B E L L E (@eyesobell) on

Bizarre eyebrow trends are basically a part of our everyday lives now, so it was only a matter of time before they'd get a Halloween twist.

The idea of our arches being ripped off to leave a bloody wound is gruesome to most, but for a beauty gal, it's her absolute worst nightmare. The brows frame the entire face, and without them our makeup looks (and possibly our souls) feel incomplete. You can imagine the cringe-inducing effect these SFX artists left on us when they resurrected the wavy brow for a Halloween look that is both gruesome and on trend:

Chills, anyone?

Join the conversation
SFXInstagram Beauty TrendsHalloween BeautyMakeup TrendsBeauty TrendsHalloweenMakeup
Join The Conversation
Beauty Trends
by Tori Crowther
Disney Villain Princess Combination Makeup
Disney
These Disney Villain-Princess Makeup Looks Will Put a Spell on You
by Sarah Siegel
How Can Acrylic Nails Damage Your Natural Nails?
Beauty News
The Horrifying Way Improperly Removing Acrylics Can Harm Your Nails
by Sarah Siegel
Removing SFX makeup
Beauty Trends
by Tori Crowther
Fashion Blogger Halloween Costumes
Halloween
by Marina Liao
From Our Partners
Latest Beauty
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds