We Need Your Attention — Sephora Is Offering Amazing Sales on Urban Decay and Tarte
We Need Your Attention — Sephora Is Offering Amazing Sales on Urban Decay and Tarte

At this point in the game, we have to imagine that you wake up every Thursday morning and sprint to your computer to check out Sephora's buzzy Weekly Wow sale, which offers up to a 50 percent discount on crazy-popular products. We're right there with you. This morning we woke up to find some of our favorites nearly half-off. From a must-have Tarte highlighter to everyone's choice brand Urban Decay, here's everything you can snag on deep discount at Sephora this week.

Urban Decay
Naked Flushed Palette
$34 $17
from Sephora
Buy Now See more Urban Decay Makeup
Too Faced
Melted Latex Liquified High Shine Lipstick
$21 $10.50
from Sephora
Buy Now See more Too Faced Lipstick
Tarte
TarteistTM PRO Glow Liquid Highlighter
$29
from Sephora
Buy Now See more Tarte Makeup
Peter Thomas Roth
Instant Mineral SPF 45
$30 $24.50
from Sephora
Buy Now See more Peter Thomas Roth Face Care
T3 Tourmaline
Featherweight Luxe 2i
$250 $199
from Sephora
Buy Now See more T3 Tourmaline Hair Care
As POPSUGAR editors, we write about stuff we love and we think you'll like too. POPSUGAR often has affiliate partnerships, so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.
Beauty ShoppingSephoraBeauty ProductsShopping
