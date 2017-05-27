 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
21 Ways to Have the Best Summer Skin Ever
Spring Beauty
These Are 23 of the Hottest Beauty Launches For May 2017
Summer Beauty
The 7 Best Travel-Size Facial Sunscreens For Every Skin Type
Nostalgia
10 Totally Tubular Beauty Products That Smell Like the '90s
View on One Page
Photo 1 of 22  
ADVERTISEMENT ()
1
21 Ways to Have the Best Summer Skin Ever

You can always count on pimples and other breakout nightmares to appear right before a big event — weddings, work parties, and even on your birthday (ugh!). While it can be a bummer to deal with it, there are often easy fixes for your skin care issues . . . often the supplies and solutions are sitting in your own kitchen!

Recently, right before traveling, I was plagued with two under-the-skin pimples, which are not only painful but often take days to go away. The temporary solution would have been to leave them alone and hide them with concealer, foundation, or a light BB cream, but a face full of products seemed like it would only aggravate the zits even more. So I switched it up and tried the warm tea bag hack, hoping it would make everything go away in 48 hours. This true lazy-girl method (I held the bags on my nose while watching a movie) worked like magic, making both pimples disappear completely, save for a little redness.

If you know about this trick, then chances are you're interested in other simple solutions to fix all your Summer skin care woes. Sweat, dirt, and the sun bring out a fresh set of skin stressors, and to help combat this, we rounded up 21 easy hacks anyone can do in minutes. Read on to see how you can target those troubled spots!

Previous Next
Join the conversation
DIY BeautyBeauty TipsSkin Care
Around The Web
Join The Conversation
Best of 2017
24 Beloved Shows That Are Ending in 2017
by Maggie Pehanick
How Many Millennial Women Shave Their Armpits?
Beauty News
by Victoria Messina
Octopus Buns
Hair Tutorials
by Sarah Siegel
Manchester Attack
by Lauren Levy
DIY Latina Hair Remedies
Beauty Tips
7 DIY Hair Remedies Your Grandma Always Talked About That Actually Work
by Emilia Benton
Tiny Airbnb Beach Houses
Summer
21 Tiny Airbnb Houses on Beautiful Beaches
by Emilia Benton
How to Stop Eating in Front of the TV and Computer
POPSUGAR Challenge
I Stopped Eating in Front of a Screen, and Here's What Happened
by Anna Monette Roberts
What Is the Half-Moon Shape on Nails?
Beauty Tips
What the Half-Moon Shape on Your Nails Says About Your Health
by Lauren Levinson
How to Get Rid of a Pimple Before Your Wedding
Wedding Beauty
How I Got Rid of a Massive, Painful Pimple 2 Days Before My Wedding
by Lauren Levinson
What to Eat For Clear Skin
Beauty Tips
Women With Clear Skin Always Eat These 6 Foods — and Avoid These 2
by McCall Minnor
Japanese Woodblock Tattoos
Beauty Trends
by Victoria Messina
How to Detox Your Armpits
Spring Beauty
How to Detox Your Armpits — Because YES That Is a Thing!
by Lauren Levinson
From Our Partners
Latest Beauty
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds