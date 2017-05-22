5/22/17 5/22/17 POPSUGAR Beauty Spring Beauty Spring Nail Polish Trends 2017 Baby Blue, Sheer Rainbow(!), and 10 More Nail Polish Shades to Wear This Spring May 22, 2017 by Emily Orofino 253 Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. That time of year is finally here: the moment when we can peel off sweaty socks and boots in favor of breezy sandals. And that means that a fresh pedicure — and coordinating manicure, naturally — is long overdue. Instead of sticking to standard reds, pinks, or beiges, you ought to consider one of the hottest hues we're seeing in this Spring's color palette. Baby blue is one of the most popular shades of the season, as are several takes on green and teal. However, if you're still obsessing over the unicorn beauty trend, there's plenty of magical iridescence to incorporate into your nail look, including a lacquer infused with real crystals and a top coat that adds an antiqued patina to any color. Keep reading to see the shades you'll want to wear all season long. Shop Brands Nails Inc · Deborah Lippmann · Gucci Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Sheila Gim Crystal Prism Nails Inc. The Mindful Manicure Future's Bright Nail Polish in Good Vibes Only ($15) Tea Rose Deborah Lippmann Gel Lab Pro Nail Polish in Cake by the Ocean ($20) Electric Avocado Essie Nail Polish in On the Roadie ($9) Firecracker Red OPI Nail Lacquer in Living on the Bula-Vard! ($10) Ocean Mist Jin Soon Nail Polish in Peace ($18) Smoked Violet Marc Jacobs Beauty Enamored Hi-Shine Nail Polish in Purple Glaze ($18) Black Gauze Chanel Le Top Coat in Black Metamorphosis ($28) See Chanel Black Metamorphosis swatched. Antique Bronze Morgan Taylor Professional Nail Lacquer Patina Top Coat in Enchanted ($9) Funfetti Glaze Orly Lacquer in Anything Goes ($6) Cloud Blue Gucci Nail Bold High-Gloss Lacquer in Swan ($30) Hothouse Orchid Revlon Colorstay Gel Envy Longwear Nail Enamel in What Happens in Vegas ($5) Caribbean Waters China Glaze Nail Polish in Don't Teal My Vibe ($7) Share this post Spring BeautyBeauty ShoppingSpringNailsNail Polish