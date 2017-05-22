 Skip Nav
Baby Blue, Sheer Rainbow(!), and 10 More Nail Polish Shades to Wear This Spring

That time of year is finally here: the moment when we can peel off sweaty socks and boots in favor of breezy sandals. And that means that a fresh pedicure — and coordinating manicure, naturally — is long overdue.

Instead of sticking to standard reds, pinks, or beiges, you ought to consider one of the hottest hues we're seeing in this Spring's color palette. Baby blue is one of the most popular shades of the season, as are several takes on green and teal. However, if you're still obsessing over the unicorn beauty trend, there's plenty of magical iridescence to incorporate into your nail look, including a lacquer infused with real crystals and a top coat that adds an antiqued patina to any color.

Keep reading to see the shades you'll want to wear all season long.

Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Sheila Gim
Crystal Prism
Crystal Prism

Nails Inc. The Mindful Manicure Future's Bright Nail Polish in Good Vibes Only ($15)

Tea Rose
Tea Rose

Deborah Lippmann Gel Lab Pro Nail Polish in Cake by the Ocean ($20)

Electric Avocado
Electric Avocado

Essie Nail Polish in On the Roadie ($9)

Firecracker Red
Firecracker Red

OPI Nail Lacquer in Living on the Bula-Vard! ($10)

Ocean Mist
Ocean Mist

Jin Soon Nail Polish in Peace ($18)

Smoked Violet
Smoked Violet

Marc Jacobs Beauty Enamored Hi-Shine Nail Polish in Purple Glaze ($18)

Black Gauze
Black Gauze

Chanel Le Top Coat in Black Metamorphosis ($28)

See Chanel Black Metamorphosis swatched.

Antique Bronze
Antique Bronze

Morgan Taylor Professional Nail Lacquer Patina Top Coat in Enchanted ($9)

Funfetti Glaze
Funfetti Glaze

Orly Lacquer in Anything Goes ($6)

Cloud Blue
Cloud Blue

Gucci Nail Bold High-Gloss Lacquer in Swan ($30)

Hothouse Orchid
Hothouse Orchid

Revlon Colorstay Gel Envy Longwear Nail Enamel in What Happens in Vegas ($5)

Caribbean Waters
Caribbean Waters

China Glaze Nail Polish in Don't Teal My Vibe ($7)

