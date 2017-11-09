 Skip Nav

Stila Cosmetics Glitter Glow Liquid Eye Shadow Wanderlust

Stila Has a New Rose Gold Liquid Shadow You Need For the Holidays

We've been obsessed with all things rose gold lately and, thankfully, the beauty world has delivered. From lip balm to makeup brushes, our entire vanities are now covered in the metallic hue. So, you can imagine our excitement when we saw that Stila debuted a new eye shadow in the shade of the moment.

Makeup junkies know that Stila's Glitter & Glow liquid shadows ($24) are a beauty blogger favorite. Watch any tutorial and you'll see it make an appearance, usually the finishing touch to cut creases. People love the shadow for its creamy, long-wearing formula and the fact that it offers a glitter finish minus the fallout.

The new color, Wanderlust, is a sheer gold with pink sparkle. As you can see from these swatches, it's superpigmented and gives the same glow on different skin tones:

You better believe Wanderlust will be the star of our holiday beauty looks. Shop the new launch right this way.

