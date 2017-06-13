12 Hollywood-Inspired Summer Hairstyles to Help You Out of a Hair Rut

Fact: you don't have to walk out the door with the same old 'do for the next three months. With the help of three celebrity stylists, we're giving you the lowdown on some of Summer's hottest hair trends and teaching you how to re-create them on your own. From the double fishtail braided crown to the bubble pony, mermaid locks, and an accessorized pixie, this is all the hair-spiration you need for those upcoming Summer festivals, pool parties, beach days, and soirees.