 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
12 Hollywood-Inspired Summer Hairstyles to Help You Out of a Hair Rut
Beauty News
The Beauty and the Beast x Lorac Makeup Collection Is Now Available at Ulta!
Beauty News
Krispy Kreme Lip Balms Are Even More Beautiful Than That Glowing "Hot Now" Sign
Makeup
Our 8 Favorite Mini Mascaras Are Travel-Friendly (and Adorable)
View on One Page
Photo 1 of 13  
ADVERTISEMENT ()
1
12 Hollywood-Inspired Summer Hairstyles to Help You Out of a Hair Rut

Fact: you don't have to walk out the door with the same old 'do for the next three months. With the help of three celebrity stylists, we're giving you the lowdown on some of Summer's hottest hair trends and teaching you how to re-create them on your own. From the double fishtail braided crown to the bubble pony, mermaid locks, and an accessorized pixie, this is all the hair-spiration you need for those upcoming Summer festivals, pool parties, beach days, and soirees.

Related
8 Haircut Ideas For Curly Girls That Are On-Trend For Summer 2017

Previous Next
Join the conversation
Beauty TrendsHairstylesCelebrity HairBeauty How ToSummer BeautySummerHair
Join The Conversation
Beauty Video
Trying to Grow Out Your Hair? This All-Natural Oil Might Be Your Miracle Product
by Kelsey Garcia
Free-Range Parenting During the Summer
Little Kids
by Lauren Levy
Japanese-Inspired Airbnb in Stinson Beach, CA
Travel
by Nicole Yi
Sauteed Corn With Indian Spices
Original Recipes
by Nicole Perry
Songs That Every Latina Millennial Knows
Nostalgia
31 Songs That Every Latinx Millennial Knows Very Well
by Vivian Nunez
From Our Partners
Latest Beauty
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds