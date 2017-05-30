 Skip Nav
Tatcha Silken Pore Perfecting Sunscreen Review

The Sunscreen That Saved My Skin From the Scorching Sun at Walt Disney World

I have a confession to make: I'm a reluctant user of sunscreen. I know I'm supposed to use it to protect myself from sun damage, fine lines, and the like, but I've never enjoyed the feeling of sunscreen lurking beneath my usual makeup. What's more, many drugstore sunscreens had the tendency to irritate my skin and cause unusual rashes. With an exciting trip to Walt Disney World's Pandora steadily approaching, however, I knew I needed something to protect my skin from the harsh Florida sun, and I needed it ASAP.

Through a little process of elimination, I landed on Tatcha's Silken Pore Perfecting Sunscreen ($65). My daily skincare routine largely consists of products from the gentle brand inspired by Japanese beauty practices. In addition to knowing that Tatcha products typically work well for me, the line's sunscreen boasts a near perfect five-star review on Sephora.

Now here's the nitty-gritty on this sunscreen: the broad-spectrum product is made with zinc oxide and offers SPF 35 protection from UVA and UVB rays. In addition to its protective ingredients, it also consists of calming ones like silk extract, wild rose, and green tea. The sunscreen does come out of the bottle white, but it blends in easily with minimal effort.

As I left for the airport early in the morning, I applied a thin layer of the sunscreen and immediately noticed a change in the appearance of my pores. As a result, I decided to go without makeup until I arrived in Orlando. (Plus, I hate flying with loads of makeup on.) Before hitting the park, I applied yet another layer and, this time, I also applied foundation and concealer atop the sunscreen. To my surprise, the combination of different products did not make my skin feel all covered up and suffocated.

The following day was the real test: I'd be spending a full sunny day at Animal Kingdom. I made sure to apply a thicker layer as I left the hotel that day. Now, here's where you might say I made a huge mistake: I did not reapply. Probably because I'm not used to wearing sunscreen on a regular basis, I completely forgot about the handy bottle of sunscreen once it made its way to the depths of my backpack. Once I got back to the hotel in the early evening, I noticed a reddish color on my shoulders and simply thought to myself, "F*ck." But guess what? My face ended up being just fine. Though my arms were sunburned, my face didn't show any signs of sun exposure.

Since my trip, I won't lie and say I've been as committed to sunscreen as I know I'm supposed to be. That said, I have learned to implement it into my daily routine when it's a sunny day or I know I'm going to be outside a lot. That's progress, right?

Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Kelsey Garcia
Beauty Product ReviewWalt Disney WorldBeauty ShoppingSummer BeautySunscreenBeauty Products
