Texture Sprays That Will Give Every Hair Type That Extra Oomph

If your great hair wish list includes volume, definition, shape, styling, or grit, you may want to consider adding a texture spray to your routine. And if you were #blessed with texture, you can still cash in on the curl-enhancing benefits of these stylers, too.

So what's the purpose of a texture spray anyway? "Texturizing sprays were designed to add a coarseness to strands, making them less slippery and more likely to hold a style. They are a type of styling spray that provides hair with added volume and grip," says Chaz Dean, Founder and CEO of Wen Hair and Body Care.

All hair types can benefit from texture sprays because they can add lift and thickness to every style. "Decide where you want to see volume in your style and then you can determine where it should be applied," notes Oribe Educator, Dan Nguyen. If adding another product to your regimen has you all types of confused, here's a quick primer.

First, choose a spray based on the type of hair that you have. For straight to slightly wavy hair, start with a product to provide structure, like a sculpting cream or mousse. If the ends are dry, there's no need for structure products. Instead, apply a moisturizing product first, dry the hair, then use the desired texturizing spray to complete the look.

Read on to find out which texture sprays work best with your hair type.