Tinsel Lashes Are the Most Extra Way to Get Into the Festive Spirit
Tinsel Lashes Are the Most Extra Way to Get Into the Festive Spirit

A post shared by Regina (@coolgirlswearmugler) on

The holiday season is packed with special occasions to pull out festive red lipstick, glittery polish, and metallic eyes, but one beauty-lover took her holiday spirit to the next level with tinsel lashes.

Regina Talpa is a 22-year-old makeup-lover living in Sweden who posts photos of glossy, glittery eyelids to her Instagram. One of her latest eye-makeup creations takes glistening eyes to an entirely new degree of sparkle with pieces of tinsel glued to her eyelashes.

The results are glittery, festive lashes that we can't get enough of. According to the comments on her post, Regina cut the tinsel off a hair tie she owned and individually glued the pieces of tinsel to her eyes. While we admire her dedication, we think this look might be reserved for the 'gram.

A post shared by Regina (@coolgirlswearmugler) on

If you're dying to incorporate some tinsel into your holiday look, we've figured out a much easier way to glam up your eyes. False lash brand, Red Cherry Eyelashes, sells a ton of colorful tinsel lashes, most of which only cost $5. Read on to see our picks, then shop them in time for your office holiday party.

Red Cherry Eyelashes With Silver Tinsel C210
$5
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Red Cherry Eyelashes Black With 1/3 Red Tinsel C402
$6
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Red Cherry Eyelashes With Gold Tinsel C408
$15
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Red Cherry Eyelashes Glitter Mixed Color D606
$6
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Red Cherry Eyelashes Red With Red Tinsel C205
Red Cherry Eyelashes With Silver Tinsel C210
Red Cherry Eyelashes Black With 1/3 Red Tinsel C402
Red Cherry Eyelashes With Gold Tinsel C408
Red Cherry Eyelashes Glitter Mixed Color D606
