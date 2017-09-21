 Skip Nav
8 Toxic Ingredients You Should Never Use in Your Skin Care Routine
Forget Plain Highlighter — People Are Now Putting Actual Pearls on Their Faces
Meet CoverGirl Peacock Flare! The Newest Mascara In the Drugstore Family

Toddler Reviews Fenty Beauty by Rihanna

This 2-Year-Old Influencer Has the "Best Review" of Fenty, According to Rihanna

The beauty vlogging community is a crowded place, and with just about everyone clamoring to get their hands on Fenty Beauty, it's easy for reviews to get lost in an internet void. Well, grown adults, step aside, because one Fenty tutorial just got the coveted Rihanna seal of approval — and it was made by a toddler.

In a sweeping epic that we predict will win all of the Oscars come award season, 2-year-old Samia Ali tried Fenty for the first time. Rihanna found the video and posted it on her Instagram, writing that Samia delivered "the best review yet!"

We're inclined to agree. We shared the same reaction Samia had when she sniffed the heavenly peach vanilla scent of Gloss Bomb for the first time. With a face full of Trophy Wife Highlighter, the youngin' took one whiff of the universal lip luminizer and wondered, "Can I eat it?"

Calling it now: this girl's going to go far.

A post shared by Samia Ali (@samiaslife) on

Fenty BeautyBeauty NewsBeauty ShoppingRihannaBeauty Products
