Too Faced's Chocolate Soleil Bronzer Just Went Rose Gold

The holy grail of bronzers, Too Faced Chocolate Soleil, is getting a makeover. The beauty brand just debuted a new version of the beloved chocolate-scented formula, and it's now the trendiest hue on the block: rose gold.

Well, technically, it's just gold. But we couldn't help but notice there was a pink tint to the one posted on Instagram — it definitely feels closer to the metallic hue taking over everything from makeup brushes to hair colors. Even the comments section agrees. User jenniegmakeup wrote, "Why does it look so pink in the pic if it's a gold bronzer? Is this true to color or the lighting or what? If it's pink I need it in my life Lol." Same, Jennie, same.

The bronzer is created with real gold and actual cocoa powder (yum). Unlike the original matte version, the new Chocolate Soleil appears to have a shimmer finish. There's no word on how much it'll cost, but the original is $30. Mark your calendars for Dec. 8, when it drops on TooFaced.com.

