Summer Travel Beauty Products 9 Mini Drugstore Products You Need For Your Next Trip — All $12 or Less June 5, 2017 by Macy Cate Williams Between the price of airfare and lodging, travel can get expensive. But you can cut down on costs by purchasing drugstore minis that are just as good as the high-end versions. Having all your beauty and skincare essentials prepared before you take flight will only make things easier on you, too. So whether you need makeup or skincare products, we have top-rated drugstore items in tiny packaging. Feel glam no matter where you are. Nivea Creme Travel-Sized Tin The thick, moisturizing lotion in this Nivea Creme Travel-Sized Tin ($1) is one of my travel essentials. A little dollop goes a long way, and it will leave your skin ultraquenched. Wet n Wild Bi-Phase Makeup Remover Micellar water is a great face cleansing option, and we give this Wet n Wild Bi-Phase Makeup Remover ($5) our stamp of approval. It breaks down makeup without leaving your skin feeling greasy. Avène Ultra-Light Hydrating Sunscreen Lotion Travel Spray, Body SPF 50+ No matter where you are traveling to, you should be protecting your skin. This Avène Ultra-Light Hydrating Sunscreen Lotion Travel Spray ($12) feels sheer and light. OGX Trial Size Thick & Full Biotin & Collagen Shampoo The OGX Trial Size Thick & Full Biotin & Collagen Shampoo ($3) will make your hair sleek and strong. Wheat protein helps to make your locks appear thicker and fuller. Yes to Ultra Moisture Conditioner Coconut & Argan Oil Seal split ends by letting your strands drink up this Yes to Ultra Moisture Conditioner ($8) with coconut and argan oil. It will also increase shine. Plant Mini Get Happy Body Wash One of the ingredients in this Plant Mini Body Wash ($5) is peppermint, so your skin will feel fresh and revived. Work it into a lather when applying. Psssst! Instant Dry Shampoo Spray A few sprays of this Psssst! Instant Dry Shampoo Spray ($3) will help remove oil and lift your roots. You can use it as a texturizer to get enviable, beachy waves. L'Oréal Elnett Satin Hairspray L'Oréal Elnett Satin Hairspray ($7) is a cult-favorite product. This hairspray is known for holding most hairstyles all night long. Spray it on a disposable mascara wand applicator to groom brows as well. Savannah Bee Company Beeswax Salve Mini For extremely dry skin patches or rough cuticles, use this Savannah Bee Company Beeswax Salve Mini ($5).