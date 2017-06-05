 Skip Nav
9 Mini Drugstore Products You Need For Your Next Trip — All $12 or Less

Travel Beauty Products

9 Mini Drugstore Products You Need For Your Next Trip — All $12 or Less

OGX Trial Size Thick & Full Biotin & Collagen Shampoo

Between the price of airfare and lodging, travel can get expensive. But you can cut down on costs by purchasing drugstore minis that are just as good as the high-end versions. Having all your beauty and skincare essentials prepared before you take flight will only make things easier on you, too. So whether you need makeup or skincare products, we have top-rated drugstore items in tiny packaging. Feel glam no matter where you are.

Nivea Creme Travel-Sized Tin
Nivea Creme Travel-Sized Tin

The thick, moisturizing lotion in this Nivea Creme Travel-Sized Tin ($1) is one of my travel essentials. A little dollop goes a long way, and it will leave your skin ultraquenched.

Nivea
Creme Travel Sized Tin
$1.09
from Walgreens
Buy Now See more Nivea Body Lotions & Creams
Wet n Wild Bi-Phase Makeup Remover
Wet n Wild Bi-Phase Makeup Remover

Micellar water is a great face cleansing option, and we give this Wet n Wild Bi-Phase Makeup Remover ($5) our stamp of approval. It breaks down makeup without leaving your skin feeling greasy.

Wet n Wild
Bi-Phase Makeup Remover--977A
$4.99
from Walgreens
Buy Now See more Wet n Wild Makeup
Avène Ultra-Light Hydrating Sunscreen Lotion Travel Spray, Body SPF 50+
Avène Ultra-Light Hydrating Sunscreen Lotion Travel Spray, Body SPF 50+

No matter where you are traveling to, you should be protecting your skin. This Avène Ultra-Light Hydrating Sunscreen Lotion Travel Spray ($12) feels sheer and light.

Avene
Ultra-Light Hydrating Sunscreen Lotion Travel Spray, Body SPF 50+
$12
from Walgreens
Buy Now See more Avene Body Lotions & Creams
OGX Trial Size Thick & Full Biotin & Collagen Shampoo
OGX Trial Size Thick & Full Biotin & Collagen Shampoo

The OGX Trial Size Thick & Full Biotin & Collagen Shampoo ($3) will make your hair sleek and strong. Wheat protein helps to make your locks appear thicker and fuller.

OGX
Trial Size Thick & Full Biotin & Collagen Shampoo 3oz
$2.99
from Target
Buy Now See more OGX Shampoo
Yes to Ultra Moisture Conditioner Coconut & Argan Oil
Yes to Ultra Moisture Conditioner Coconut & Argan Oil

Seal split ends by letting your strands drink up this Yes to Ultra Moisture Conditioner ($8) with coconut and argan oil. It will also increase shine.

Walgreens Clothes and Shoes
Yes to Ultra Moisture Conditioner Coconut & Argan Oil
$7.99
from Walgreens
Buy Now See more Walgreens Clothes and Shoes
Plant Mini Get Happy Body Wash
Plant Mini Get Happy Body Wash

One of the ingredients in this Plant Mini Body Wash ($5) is peppermint, so your skin will feel fresh and revived. Work it into a lather when applying.

Target Bath & Shower Gel
PLANT Mini Body Wash Get Happy 2.3 oz
$4.99
from Target
Buy Now See more Target Bath & Shower Gel
Psssst! Instant Dry Shampoo Spray
Psssst! Instant Dry Shampoo Spray

A few sprays of this Psssst! Instant Dry Shampoo Spray ($3) will help remove oil and lift your roots. You can use it as a texturizer to get enviable, beachy waves.

Walgreens Clothes and Shoes
psssst! Instant Dry Shampoo Spray
$3.39
from Walgreens
Buy Now See more Walgreens Clothes and Shoes
L'Oréal Elnett Satin Hairspray
L'Oréal Elnett Satin Hairspray

L'Oréal Elnett Satin Hairspray ($7) is a cult-favorite product. This hairspray is known for holding most hairstyles all night long. Spray it on a disposable mascara wand applicator to groom brows as well.

L'Oreal
Elnett Satin Hairspray, Travel Size Extra Strong Hold
$7.29
from Walgreens
Buy Now See more L'Oreal Clothes and Shoes
Savannah Bee Company Beeswax Salve Mini
Savannah Bee Company Beeswax Salve Mini

For extremely dry skin patches or rough cuticles, use this Savannah Bee Company Beeswax Salve Mini ($5).

Target Beauty Products
Savannah Bee Company Savannah Bee Beeswax Salve Mini .75 oz
$5
from Target
Buy Now See more Target Beauty Products
