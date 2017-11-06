Urban Decay's New Rose Gold Palette Might Be Inspired by One-Night Stands

Get in on the action. Our O.N.S. Afterglow palette will keep you glowing all night long ✨💜. #UrbanDecay A post shared by Urban Decay Cosmetics (@urbandecaycosmetics) on Nov 5, 2017 at 11:52am PST

Urban Decay's Afterglow Highlighter Palette quickly became a staple for the cruelty-free brand after launching in June. Without wasting any time, Urban Decay decided to follow up the palette with a brand new variation: the O.N.S. Afterglow Highlighter Palette.

The rose gold palette consists of four shimmery shades. No Angel and Cliché are similar neutral, white-tinged shades, while Wicked and O.N.S. give off more pink and rose gold tones. This new palette is pretty damn similar to the original, however, it does offer a little more variety. Plus, the iridescent case is freaking cool.

What's with the name, you might ask? It took us a second, but with a little help from Urban Dictionary, we've gathered that O.N.S. likely stands for "one-night stand." As in, this highlighter palette will really come in handy the morning after a one-night stand. The cheeky name should really come as no surprise given that Urban Decay's Troublemaker Mascara was described by the brand as being "sex-proof." That, and its most popular line is literally just called Naked.

The O.N.S. Afterglow Highlighter Palette will be available soon for $34. You can sign up on Urban Decay's site to be notified when it's officially available.