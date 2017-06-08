Get Flawless Lashes With These 8 Vegan-Friendly Mascaras — All at Ulta

Vegan living can go beyond just eating a plant-based diet. It can also apply to your cosmetics. By definition, vegan cosmetics contain no animal-derived ingredients or byproducts (though it often gets confused with cruelty-free products, which are products that weren't tested on animals).

If someone is a vegan, it doesn't mean that keeping up with their makeup obsession has to be hard. It just requires a little bit of research. If you're in the market for a new mascara, we did some digging and found the best vegan-approved mascaras at Ulta. If you find one you like, move on to exploring other vegan-friendly cosmetics.