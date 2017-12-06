 Skip Nav
Act Fast: Wet n Wild Is Selling $1 Lipsticks at Its Sneaky Online Sale

Big news for our Wet n Wild fans! The trend-driven, budget-friendly brand that brought you all of your daily beauty staples (along with exciting newbies like this $5 highlighter quad and a drool-worthy holiday collection) is offering steep discounts on some of its already affordable products via a sneaky online sale.

We're talking $1 lipsticks, $2 BB creams, and the eye-shadow palette of your dreams for a cool $3. Keep reading for more of our top picks (including this beloved liquid eyeliner), and get shopping at WetnWildBeauty.com.

Wet n Wild BB Cream 8-in-1 SPF 15
Wet n Wild Au Naturel Palette
Wet n Wild Make Em Gel-Ous Wonder Gel Set
Wet n Wild Come Correct Celebrity Concealer
Wet n Wild MegaLiner Metallic Eyeliner
Wet n Wild Fantasy Makers MegaLast Lip Color
Wet n Wild Color Icon Eye Shadow Single
Wet n Wild Color Icon Faux Lashes
