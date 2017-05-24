17 People Who Lost Their Sh*t Over Bubble Face Masks

Sheet masks are so last year, guys. Bubble masks are our go-to choice for semi-creepy facial care, all in the name of beauty. These foaming products, also referred to as oxygen masks, are nothing new, as we hopped on board with them back in 2016; but it looks like the trend hasn't stopped bubbling up (I just couldn't resist a pun, OK?) all over social media, with tons of users sharing hilarious selfies and videos while giving their frothy masks a try. Curious what these intriguing masks look like IRL? Scroll on to see them in action on various brave souls all over Instagram who simply couldn't resist documenting their bubbly adventures.