This Is the Facial Oil All Your Favorite Makeup Artists Use on Instagram

One of our favorite ways to waste time is by scrolling through the seemingly endless Instagram feeds of talented makeup artists. But among learning airbrushing tips, strobing techniques, and how to "sandbag" our under-eye area, we've noticed something: many of them are applying a mysterious oil to their skin before slicking on foundation.

As it turns out, the gold-flecked potion is Farsáli Rose Gold Elixir ($54), a nourishing complexion treatment created by Sal Ali, the husband of famous Instagrammer Farah Dhukai. Does her name sound familiar? It should! She's the makeup artist responsible for viral beauty hacks such as fighting dandruff with mouthwash, growing eyebrow hairs with onion, and substituting lime juice for deodorant. Ali created Farsàli as a gift for his wife (awww).

According to our friends at Allure, the Farsáli facial treatment is effective as well as gorgeous. "The oils in the product are rich in vitamins C, E, and A, so they'll have antioxidant properties that will protect skin from environmental and internal free-radical sources," cosmetic chemist Joseph Cincotta told the outlet. Rosehip seed oil is responsible for nourishing your complexion, while the real 24-karat gold adds a subtle golden gleam.

