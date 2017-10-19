9 Easy Beauty Routine Swaps You MUST Make Once You're Pregnant

Being pregnant comes with lots of annoying lifestyle changes, but there was one I was actually excited about: cleaning up my beauty routine. Getting that positive pregnancy test motivated me to double-check the ingredients in my everyday personal care products and swap out any that posed a risk to me or the fetus growing inside. My desire to reduce pregnancy side effects like stretch marks and melasma also had me researching safe and effective products that would address those specific issues. In other words, pregnancy gave me a chance to test and stock up on new beauty favorites. For a beauty junkie like me, this was a positive pregnancy side effect.

If you're pregnant or thinking about it, you'll want to take a good look at your beauty routine, too. "We should avoid risky ingredients at all stages of our lives," said Paul Pestano, a senior database analyst for the Environmental Working Group, an organization that researches and educates consumers about toxins in personal care products. "However, pregnancy may be a period in which women should be particularly careful."

Pestano told me that the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists and the American Society for Reproductive Medicine warn that exposure to toxic chemicals before conception and during pregnancy can have significant and long-lasting effects on reproductive health. Problems can include infertility, low birth weight, and preterm birth — not risks worth taking for your makeup. Luckily, you just have to swap out potentially harmful products and swap in these safe and effective options. Happy shopping, mama!