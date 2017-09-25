This Vlogger Rubbed Frosting in Her Space Buns in the Name of Pumpkin Spice

At this point in Fall, we are all just giant walking pumpkin spice lattes. Let's face it: you can PSL just about every part of yourself. From your nails to your armpits, no body part is safe. But save for fiery hair dyes, we always assumed that hair was the last bastion of PSL immunity. Oh, how wrong we were.

That's because a beauty vlogger named Jessica Smart up and turned her hair into (somewhat) edible PSL space buns. Not only did she coat her dang strands in vanilla frosting, but she also went ahead and sprinkled cinnamon over her glazed hair. Pumpkin spice addicts, meet your messiah.

Smart described this look as being the perfect costume for anyone who wants to be a "Pumpkin Spice Girl" for Halloween. She's right: the look includes space buns that are a genius nod to the '90s British girl group named after the jazzy seasoning.

To begin, Smart pulled her long hair into two pigtails and fed the strands into a (nonedible) drugstore topknot hair accessory ($6). If you really want to spice things up, you could always just use a real doughnut for this step. Just saying.

After that, it came time to douse the buns in her edible accoutrements. Smart then dusted off any stray cinnamon, and voila! She goes down in pumpkin spice history.