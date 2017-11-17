 Skip Nav
Rated #1 Women's Box
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have an Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
Urban Decay Is Launching a Face Oil So You Can Glow on New Year's Eve — and Beyond!
Must Haves
These Are the Hottest November Beauty Launches — All Approved by Editors!
Victoria's Secret
This Is What All the Victoria's Secret Angels Will Smell Like at the 2017 Show
Beauty Tips
This 1 Trick Will Ensure You Never Wear the Wrong Lipstick Again

What Is Urban Decay Drop Shot Mix-In Facial Oil?

Urban Decay Is Launching a Face Oil So You Can Glow on New Year's Eve — and Beyond!

Between battling Winter winds and imbibing in a second (or third) mug of mulled wine, Winter is a notoriously rough season for skin care. So, what do you do if you want your New Year's Eve skin to glow as much as your glitter eye shadow does? Urban Decay might have the answer.

Enter Drop Shot Mix-In Facial Oil ($34). This mix-in formula is a new addition to the makeup-focused brand's burgeoning line of skin care, which already includes a refining peel, a pore cleanser, and more complexion-clearing goodies.

Related
Exclusive! New Urban Decay Concealers Are Coming to Upgrade Your Makeup Bag in 2018

Here's the deal with Drop Shot: at first glance, it will probably remind beauty junkies and makeup tutorial addicts of Farsali Unicorn Essence ($54). For those of you unfamiliar with the name Farsali, you've definitely seen it in action — it's the rose gold beauty oil that has become a staple of influencers' Instagram routines since its release in 2016.

ADVERTISEMENT

After taking a peek at Drop Shot, I found it to be nongreasy, which means that those with oily or combination skin can reach to the bottle for hydration without risking a breakout. As a Winter runner, I'm sure I'll be slathering on this stuff so I can have a dewy glow as I sweat through my 10 milers. As with most face oils, you can also mix this into your foundation to soften things up and combat cakey-ness.

Related
Everything You Need to Know About Urban Decay's New Distortion Palette — Including Swatches!

Alas, Drop Shop won't be available for the vast majority of party season, since it comes out on Dec. 26. But it will be out for New Year's Eve, and we predict many revelers will enter 2018 with the oil on their (rosy) faces. And if you love the funkiness of Urban Decay, you probably think every season is party season — so go ahead and rock Drop Shop on NYE and beyond.

Join the conversation
Beauty ShoppingUrban DecayBeauty ProductsMakeupSkin Care
Nostalgia
14 Discontinued Urban Decay Products We Want the Brand to Bring Back
by Emily Orofino
Urban Decay Distortion Palette With Swatches
Holiday Beauty
Everything You Need to Know About Urban Decay's New Distortion Palette — Including Swatches!
by Aimee Simeon
Best Urban Decay Products
Urban Decay
If You Own These 12 Products, You're a True Urban Decay Junkie
by Kristin Granero
Nars Rose Gold Wanted Eyeshadow Palette
Holiday Beauty
Nars Is Launching a Rose Gold Eye Shadow Palette, and Oh My God
by Kristina Rodulfo
Rihanna Fenty Beauty Lip Stunna Tutorial
Rihanna
Rihanna Did a Tutorial With Fenty Lip Stunna, and Jeez, Is It Perfect
by Alaina Demopoulos
From Our Partners
Latest Beauty
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds