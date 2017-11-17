Urban Decay Is Launching a Face Oil So You Can Glow on New Year's Eve — and Beyond!

Between battling Winter winds and imbibing in a second (or third) mug of mulled wine, Winter is a notoriously rough season for skin care. So, what do you do if you want your New Year's Eve skin to glow as much as your glitter eye shadow does? Urban Decay might have the answer.

Enter Drop Shot Mix-In Facial Oil ($34). This mix-in formula is a new addition to the makeup-focused brand's burgeoning line of skin care, which already includes a refining peel, a pore cleanser, and more complexion-clearing goodies.

Here's the deal with Drop Shot: at first glance, it will probably remind beauty junkies and makeup tutorial addicts of Farsali Unicorn Essence ($54). For those of you unfamiliar with the name Farsali, you've definitely seen it in action — it's the rose gold beauty oil that has become a staple of influencers' Instagram routines since its release in 2016.

After taking a peek at Drop Shot, I found it to be nongreasy, which means that those with oily or combination skin can reach to the bottle for hydration without risking a breakout. As a Winter runner, I'm sure I'll be slathering on this stuff so I can have a dewy glow as I sweat through my 10 milers. As with most face oils, you can also mix this into your foundation to soften things up and combat cakey-ness.

Alas, Drop Shop won't be available for the vast majority of party season, since it comes out on Dec. 26. But it will be out for New Year's Eve, and we predict many revelers will enter 2018 with the oil on their (rosy) faces. And if you love the funkiness of Urban Decay, you probably think every season is party season — so go ahead and rock Drop Shop on NYE and beyond.