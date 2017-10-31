All Hail This Woman Who Dressed as Fenty Foundation For Halloween

Image Source: Getty / Stuart C. Wilson

Get ready to feel really inadequate about your ninth time wearing a cat costume, because one woman just won Halloween with her Fenty-inspired outfit. As arguably the biggest beauty launch of 2017, Fenty was undoubtedly going to be used in countless Halloween beauty looks. But to actually be Fenty Beauty foundation for Halloween? That's clever on a whole other level.

Rihanna reposted a photo of a woman in a skin-tone-colored dress with the words "Fenty Beauty" written on her. The woman (who sadly wasn't tagged) also wore a white baseball cap to match the white topper of the foundation bottle. "Pro Filt'R 450 Happy Halloween," Rihanna wrote.

A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Oct 31, 2017 at 8:10am PDT

A round of applause, please, for this costume. We don't think it can be topped — unless, of course, someone covers themselves in metallic gold glitter and goes as Trophy Wife.