All the Times Cardi B's Beauty Style Was Far From "Regular, Shmegular"
Farsali's New Jelly Beam Highlighter Is the Coolest Strobing Product of 2017
Here's the Secret to Steve Harrington's Luscious Hair on Stranger Things

Woman Wears Fenty Beauty Foundation Halloween Costume

All Hail This Woman Who Dressed as Fenty Foundation For Halloween

Image Source: Getty / Stuart C. Wilson

Get ready to feel really inadequate about your ninth time wearing a cat costume, because one woman just won Halloween with her Fenty-inspired outfit. As arguably the biggest beauty launch of 2017, Fenty was undoubtedly going to be used in countless Halloween beauty looks. But to actually be Fenty Beauty foundation for Halloween? That's clever on a whole other level.

What ALL 40 Shades of Rihanna's Fenty Beauty Foundation Really Look Like

Rihanna reposted a photo of a woman in a skin-tone-colored dress with the words "Fenty Beauty" written on her. The woman (who sadly wasn't tagged) also wore a white baseball cap to match the white topper of the foundation bottle. "Pro Filt'R 450 Happy Halloween," Rihanna wrote.

A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on

A round of applause, please, for this costume. We don't think it can be topped — unless, of course, someone covers themselves in metallic gold glitter and goes as Trophy Wife.

