This Makeup Vlogger Applied a Full Face Using Just MAC Lipsticks, and WOW

If you aren't already obsessed with MAC lipsticks, you definitely will be when you see how insanely multipurpose they actually are. In a new video, beauty vlogger Ryan Potter applied a full face of makeup using only eight tubes of them. Cue jaw drop.

He started off using neutral shades Bare Bling, 2N, and Stripped for foundation and concealer. A Girl's Got Needs worked well for contouring, and Spoiled Fabulous made for a gorgeous golden highlighter, while the new Nicki's Nude functioned as blush and lipstick.

We were most impressed with the genius way Ryan used Film Noir for fuller brows, along with that fabulous metallic eye look created with Bronze Shimmer. Talk about talent!

In case you need more convincing that MAC lipsticks go above and beyond, allow us to direct you to this literal work of art artist Jamaal Rolle (aka thecelebrityartist on Instagram) created using them. He celebrated Nicki Minaj's MAC collaboration with a spot-on portrait, using only MAC lipstick and foundation as "paint." What a masterpiece.

