Only Alessandra Ambrosio Could Still Look Sexy While Getting Attacked by Birds on the Beach

Alessandra Ambrosio is a supermodel; that, we know. And because she's a supermodel, she just so happens to look extraordinarily hot in a bikini — no matter the circumstances. On Tuesday, the Victoria's Secret Angel proved that nothing can come between a girl and her snacks while kicking back on the beach in Miami; as Alessandra was minding her own business and eating some french fries, a rowdy pack of seagulls descended on her. As she got up to walk away, they followed her around the beach, possibly to find out what Victoria's secret really is or to ask why she wasn't wearing her wings.

Anyway, Alessandra held her own, laughing off the attack while still looking ridiculously sexy in her white two-piece. She even posed for a few Instagram snaps with her new feathered friends in the background. Scroll through to see all the photos from Ale's hilarious beach day, then check out her best Victoria's Secret Angel photos before she hits the runway this month.