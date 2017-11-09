 Skip Nav
Gift Guide
The POPSUGAR Editors' Gift Guide Is Here! Find Perfect Presents For Everyone in Your Life
Stars on the Set
Khal Drogo — Err, Jason Momoa — Just Reunited With His Game of Thrones Family
The Royals
The Best Pictures of Prince William and Kate Middleton in 2017 — So Far!
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
Only Alessandra Ambrosio Could Still Look Sexy While Getting Attacked by Birds on the Beach

Alessandra Ambrosio is a supermodel; that, we know. And because she's a supermodel, she just so happens to look extraordinarily hot in a bikini — no matter the circumstances. On Tuesday, the Victoria's Secret Angel proved that nothing can come between a girl and her snacks while kicking back on the beach in Miami; as Alessandra was minding her own business and eating some french fries, a rowdy pack of seagulls descended on her. As she got up to walk away, they followed her around the beach, possibly to find out what Victoria's secret really is or to ask why she wasn't wearing her wings.

Anyway, Alessandra held her own, laughing off the attack while still looking ridiculously sexy in her white two-piece. She even posed for a few Instagram snaps with her new feathered friends in the background. Scroll through to see all the photos from Ale's hilarious beach day, then check out her best Victoria's Secret Angel photos before she hits the runway this month.

Related
Alessandra Ambrosio's Sexy Bikini Photos Are Sure to Make You Hyperventilate
Only Alessandra Ambrosio Could Still Look Sexy While Getting Attacked by Birds on the Beach
Only Alessandra Ambrosio Could Still Look Sexy While Getting Attacked by Birds on the Beach
Only Alessandra Ambrosio Could Still Look Sexy While Getting Attacked by Birds on the Beach
Only Alessandra Ambrosio Could Still Look Sexy While Getting Attacked by Birds on the Beach
Only Alessandra Ambrosio Could Still Look Sexy While Getting Attacked by Birds on the Beach
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Alessandra Ambrosio Bikini PicturesCelebrity VacationsAlessandra AmbrosioBikini
Alessandra Ambrosio
Alessandra Ambrosio Wore the 1 Monokini You Need to Show Off Your Curves
by Macy Daniela Martin
Best Ab Exercises Using Weights
Ab Exercises
These Are the Moves For Insanely Cut Abs
by Susi May
Mariah Carey's Sexiest Instagram Photos
Mariah Carey
These Sexy Instagrams Show Mariah Carey Looks Better Than Ever
by Alessandra Foresto
Alessandra Ambrosio's Best Workout Outfits
Alessandra Ambrosio
19 Perfect Workout Outfits to Steal From Alessandra Ambrosio
by Alessandra Foresto
Sofia Vergara's Sexiest Instagram Pictures
Sofia Vergara
You Might Want to Sit Down Before Looking at Sofia Vergara's Sexiest Instagrams
by Alessandra Foresto
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity & Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds