Game of Thrones' Alfie Allen Has a Savage Response to This Fan's Photo Caption

Since Game of Thrones is known for the death and torture, including castration, of some of its biggest characters, fans have made a habit of cracking certain, well, d*ckless jokes. And that's exactly what Olivia Bowes did when she recently ran into Alfie Allen, who plays Theon Greyjoy on the hit HBO series. She posted a cute selfie with the star on Instagram, writing, "Unlike Theon I grew some balls and asked for a photo🍆🍒" While that was savage enough, Alfie decided to take things one step further and comment on her photo with a truly hilarious burn, writing, "Actually your mum asked for you." Olivia took the joke well, responding, "Shhh, then my caption doesn't work as well." Theon may not have any balls on the show thanks to Ramsay Bolton, but Alfie Allen sure does (and we love it).

Celebrity InstagramsAlfie AllenGame Of ThronesHumor
Latest Celebrity & Entertainment
