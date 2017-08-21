Who Died in Game of Thrones Season 7?
Every Single Major Death We've Seen in Season 7 of Game of Thrones
Now that this very short Game of Thrones season has almost reached its end, we're taking stock. Yes, that means we're still figuring out who Azor Ahai might be, wondering about Cersei's baby daddy, and hardcore shipping Jon and Dany (even though it's kind of messed up). You know what we're also doing? Trying to keep track of the plenitude of deaths that have scorched our souls throughout season seven (some more literally than others). As we head into the seventh season finale, here's a reminder of who we've lost along the way.
