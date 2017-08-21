 Skip Nav
Netflix
What's New on Netflix in August: Nostalgic Classics and 1 of 2016's Best Musicals
Game of Thrones
Hold the Door — These 21 Game of Thrones Gifts Are So Cool, We Want Them For Ourselves
Entertainment News
TV Scorecard: Which Shows Have Been Renewed or Canceled in 2017?
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
Every Single Major Death We've Seen in Season 7 of Game of Thrones

Now that this very short Game of Thrones season has almost reached its end, we're taking stock. Yes, that means we're still figuring out who Azor Ahai might be, wondering about Cersei's baby daddy, and hardcore shipping Jon and Dany (even though it's kind of messed up). You know what we're also doing? Trying to keep track of the plenitude of deaths that have scorched our souls throughout season seven (some more literally than others). As we head into the seventh season finale, here's a reminder of who we've lost along the way.

All the Men of House Frey
Nymeria Sand and Obara Sand (and a Whole Bunch of Iron Fleet Soldiers)
Ellaria Sand and Tyene Sand
Olenna Tyrell
A Literal F*ckton of Lannister Soldiers (and Some Dothraki Too)
Randyll and Dickon Tarly
Thoros of Myr
Viserion
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Game Of ThronesTV
Join The Conversation
Game of Thrones
by Laura Marie Meyers
Will Cersei Die in Childbirth on Game of Thrones?
Game of Thrones
by Lauren Levy
Daenerys Says Jon Snow Is "Too Little" on Game of Thrones
Game of Thrones
by Perri Konecky
GOT White Walker Costume
Game of Thrones
by Tori-Crowther
How Unrealistic Is Game of Thrones?
Game of Thrones
by Quinn Keaney
From Our Partners
Latest Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds