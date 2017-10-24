 Skip Nav
Amal Clooney's Mom Tags Along With Her Daughter and George For a Truly Sweet Red Carpet Outing
Try Not to Melt Over Kit Harington Describing the Exact Moment He Fell in Love With Rose Leslie
Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky Most Definitely Have the Look of Love Down
6 Photos of Angelina Jolie and Her Daughters That Show Just How Unbreakable Their Bond Is

We love seeing Angelina Jolie with her family, but there's just something extra special about seeing her with her daughters that really melts our hearts. In addition to her sons, Maddox, 16, Pax, 13, and Knox, 9, Angelina is also the proud mother to daughters Zahara, 12, Shiloh, 11, and Vivienne, 9, all of whom she shares with Brad Pitt. Most recently, the actress brought Zahara and Shiloh along to the LA premiere of her latest film, The Breadwinner, and we can't get over how grown up they are now. In honor of the brood's close bond, take a look at some of Angelina's sweetest moments with her girls.

In October 2017, Angelina brought Shiloh and Zahara as her dates to the LA premiere of The Breadwinner.
Angelina and Vivienne made quite the adorable duo at the Telluride Film Festival in Colorado in September 2017.
Zahara, Angelina, and Shiloh were too cute for words at the Kids' Choice Awards in LA in March 2015.
Vivienne adorably held on to her mom's arm at the NYC premiere of First They Killed My Father in September 2017.
In September 2017, Angelina celebrated the premiere of First They Killed My Father at the Toronto Film Festival with Shiloh and the rest of her family by her side.
Zahara, Angelina, and Shiloh had a blast at the 2015 Kids' Choice Awards.
