Ashlee Simpson and Evan Ross Quotes About Each Other

5 Times Ashlee Simpson and Evan Ross Opened Up About Their Private Romance

Image Source: Getty / Barry King

Ashlee Simpson and Evan Ross are usually pretty private when it comes to their relationship, but whenever they do talk about their romance, we can't help but swoon. The couple famously tied the knot in a beautiful bohemian-themed wedding back in 2014 and welcomed their adorable daughter Jagger a year later. Even though Evan and Ashlee have only revealed a handful of details about their romance, it's pretty clear that these two are head over heels for each other.

Image Source: Getty / Jason Merritt/TERM

Ashlee on Evan

  • On Evan being an amazing father: "He is the cutest dad ever. He's just so there. It's amazing."
  • On being able to work with Evan: "When you work separately, you don't get to hang out — so this works out well. This way we can tour together! I'm definitely excited. I love working with my husband."


Image Source: Getty / Michael Kovac

Evan on Ashlee

