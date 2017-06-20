 Skip Nav
Beyoncé and Jay Z: A Detailed Timeline of Their Private Yet Prominent Romance
The Wait Is Over and the World Is Brighter: Beyonce Has Given Birth to Twins!
Gal Gadot's Family Moments Are as Wonderful as She Is
Over 40 of William and Harry's Best Brotherly Moments
Beyoncé and Jay Z: A Detailed Timeline of Their Private Yet Prominent Romance

There is no doubt that Beyoncé and Jay Z are music's power couple. Over the course of nearly two decades, the pair has done everything from collaborate on music together to start a family. While their relationship hasn't always been drama-free, Beyoncé and Jay have managed to come out on top and certainly seem committed to one another. Keep reading to see when Beyoncé and Jay fell in love, got married, became parents, and everything else that happened in between.

We Made a Family Scrapbook For Beyoncé, Jay Z, and Blue Ivy, Because Why Not

