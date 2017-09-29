 Skip Nav
11 Beyoncé and JAY-Z Moments That Prove Their Love Was on Top This Year

Beyoncé and JAY-Z have had quite the year. In addition to welcoming their twins, Rumi and Sir, in June, the couple celebrated their nine-year wedding anniversary on Sept. 4. JAY-Z also released his 13th studio album, 4:44, over the Summer, which included a track titled "4:44," in which he apologized to Beyoncé for cheating on her. While it's no secret that the pair has had their fair share of ups and downs, it's clear to see that JAY-Z and Beyoncé's love was on top this year.

February: They Shone Bright at the Grammys
February: They Snapped This Cute Selfie at the Oscars
April: They Stepped Out For a Sweet Date Night
April: JAY-Z Adorably Rubbed Beyoncé's Belly at a Clippers Game
September: JAY-Z Led a "Happy Birthday" Serenade For Beyoncé at Budweiser's Made in America Festival
September: They Enjoyed a Fun Night Out on Broadway
September: They Made a Stylish Pair at Rihanna's Diamond Ball
September: They Shared a Sweet Kiss on a Boat
September: They Did Date Night at Bruno Mars's Concert
