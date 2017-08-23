 Skip Nav
These Cute Moments Between Blake Lively and Her Daughters Belong in a Museum

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are parents to two beautiful baby girls, 2-year-old James and nearly 1-year-old Ines. While the couple have made several public appearances throughout their time together, James and Ines have only made one, which was at Ryan's Hollywood Walk of Fame star ceremony back in December 2016. Even so, Blake never misses the chance to gush about her baby girls in interviews, and she even shared an adorable home video of James playing with a Jimmy Fallon life-size cutout during a previous stop on The Tonight Show. Keep reading for some of Blake's cutest mom moments.

Blake sweetly held on to baby Ines at Ryan's Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony in December 2016.
Blake and James posed for a photo in front of Ryan's star in December 2016.
Baby Ines made her public debut at nearly 3 months old at her dad's star ceremony in December 2016.
Blake and James couldn't have been any cuter cheering on Ryan at his star ceremony in December 2016.
