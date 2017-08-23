Blake Lively's Cutest Moments With Daughters Ines and James
These Cute Moments Between Blake Lively and Her Daughters Belong in a Museum
ADVERTISEMENT ()
0
These Cute Moments Between Blake Lively and Her Daughters Belong in a Museum
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are parents to two beautiful baby girls, 2-year-old James and nearly 1-year-old Ines. While the couple have made several public appearances throughout their time together, James and Ines have only made one, which was at Ryan's Hollywood Walk of Fame star ceremony back in December 2016. Even so, Blake never misses the chance to gush about her baby girls in interviews, and she even shared an adorable home video of James playing with a Jimmy Fallon life-size cutout during a previous stop on The Tonight Show. Keep reading for some of Blake's cutest mom moments.
0previous images
-24more images