Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds Make a Casual NYC Outing Look Like a Damn Photo Shoot

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds Make a Casual NYC Outing Look Like a Damn Photo Shoot

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds had a cute, kid-free outing in NYC on Tuesday. The couple kept things casual in sneakers and hats, holding hands and sharing a laugh as they made their way through the West Village. The past month has been full of glamorous red carpet appearances for Blake and Ryan, who stepped out for the Time 100 Gala in April and steamed up the Met Gala in early May. The couple also surprised audiences by popping up during Melissa McCarthy's SNL monologue, and during a reunion with her Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants costars last week, Blake reignited rumors of a new installment, saying, "There's a strong chance there might be a third. The four of us are still best friends. To be able to create something together again has always been a dream of ours."

Celebrity PDACelebrity CouplesBlake LivelyRyan Reynolds
Latest Celebrity & Entertainment
