 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
The Exact Moment Brandon Flynn Realized 13 Reasons Why Was a Hit
The Royals
All the Best Photos From Pippa Middleton's Stunning Wedding
Cannes Film Festival
The Most Fun, Glamorous Celebrity Cannes-dids From the South of France
Celebrity Weddings
1 of Pippa's Page Boys Was Having a Little Too Much Fun at Her Wedding

Brandon Flynn and Tommy Dorfman 13 Reasons Why Interview

The Exact Moment Brandon Flynn Realized 13 Reasons Why Was a Hit

13 Reasons Why has gained critical acclaim for its honest portrayal of teen suicide and depression, and the cast has certainly felt it. While several of the stars, including its executive producer Selena Gomez, have responded to the backlash over Hannah's graphic suicide scene, Brandon Flynn (Justin) and Tommy Dorfman (Ryan) focused on the positive impact the show has made when we caught up with them at Entertainment Weekly and People's Upfronts Celebration in NYC. When asked if there was a specific moment that made them realize how big of a phenomenon 13 Reasons Why actually is, Brandon spoke about a powerful moment he shared with a teenage girl when he visited a drama class at a high school in the Bronx.

"She didn't even take the extracurricular drama class that they were supplying, but she came in," he explained. "She was a victim of self-mutilation and she looked at me and cried and gave me a hug. She said, 'Thank you so much because my parents have sat down with me and watched this show and they saw such a huge connection between Hannah and me.' She basically said that her parents started talking to her more and accepting that we're not just kids and that we have issues and that we have things to talk about and we have feelings. We're humans. That to me was like, 'holy sh*t.'"

Not only is the show helping teens (and their parents) cope with common issues, but it's also opening up the dialogue around suicide awareness in schools. Tommy added that a lot of his family members who are teachers are actually establishing student-led discussions about the show so that they can talk about it on a class level. Some schools have even gone as far as making it a viewing requirement for students. "That's just been so powerful to watch and see firsthand through my family," he said.

Image Source: Netflix
Join the conversation
Tommy DorfmanBrandon Flynn13 Reasons WhyCelebrity QuotesPopsugar InterviewsCelebrity InterviewsTV
Around The Web
Join The Conversation
Nostalgia
by Tara Block
Brad Pitt Quotes About Chris Cornell's Death May 2017
Brad Pitt
by Brittney Stephens
Cleveland Facebook Murder
Digital Life
The Man Who Posted a Facebook Video of Himself Murdering Someone Is Dead
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
David Lynch
Twin Peaks: Everything You Need to Know About the Revival
by Shannon Vestal Robson
Selena Gomez Quotes
Selena Gomez
23 Quotes From Selena Gomez That'll Make You Love Her Even More
by Alessandra Foresto
Supermarket Employee Gives Mom Flowers After Son's Tantrum
Toddlers
After Her Son's Tantrum at the Supermarket, This Mom Receives a Sweet Surprise From a Stranger
by Marina Liao
Gina Rodriguez Talks About Her Student Loans May 2017
Gina Rodriguez
by Celia Fernandez
Giving Up Facebook Mom Groups
Personal Essay
I Quit Facebook Mom Groups For 1 Week — and Would Never Do It Again
by Kate Schweitzer
Orange Is the New Black Black Mirror Video
Samira Wiley
by Quinn Keaney
Brandon Flynn and Miles Heizer Pictures
Miles Heizer
13 Reasons Why: Miles Heizer and Brandon Flynn Have the Best Bond
by Caitlin Hacker
How Did Twin Peaks End?
Twin Peaks
by Andrea Reiher
Who Will Play Sabrina on Riverdale?
Dove Cameron
by Kelsie Gibson
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity & Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds