28 Stars Who Turned 50 This Year

There are a handful of stars who might have found the fountain of youth, and the same can be said for this new group of stars who turned 50 this year. Couples like Faith Hill and Tim McGraw and Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman all hit the half-century mark, along with comedians Leslie Jones and Will Ferrell. Also in the mix were Vin Diesel, Jimmy Kimmel, and Julia Roberts. It's hard to believe, but there's only one possible explanation: they must be vampires.

Keith Urban: Oct. 26
Nicole Kidman: June 20
Tim McGraw: May 1
Faith Hill: Sept. 21
Will Ferrell: July 16
Lisa Bonet: Nov. 16
Vin Diesel: July 18
Lauren Graham: March 16
Liev Schreiber: Oct. 4
Leslie Jones: Sept. 7
Pamela Anderson: July 1
Matt LeBlanc: July 15
Kate Walsh: Oct. 13
Jamie Foxx: Dec. 13
Jimmy Kimmel: Nov. 13
Connie Britton: March 6
Mark Ruffalo: Nov. 22
Ty Burrell: Aug. 22
Laura Dern: Feb. 10
Harry Connick Jr.: Sept. 11
Judd Apatow: Dec. 6
Louis C.K.: Sept. 12
Paul Giamatti: June 6
Sherri Shepherd: April 22
Dave Matthews: Jan. 9
Jason Statham: July 26
Anderson Cooper: June 3
Julia Roberts: Oct. 28
