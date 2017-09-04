 Skip Nav
Hurricane Harvey
Celebrities Are Stepping Up in a Major Way to Help Hurricane Harvey Victims
Kyle Chandler
Just a Bunch of Hot Kyle Chandler GIFs Because He's So Damn Handsome
Sam Heughan
Bad News For Outlander Fans: Sam Heughan Has Only Been Seriously Linked to This Actress
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
Michelle Obama, Blue Ivy, and More Re-Create Beyoncé's Iconic "Formation" Look For Her Birthday

Beyoncé rang in her 36th birthday on Sept. 4, and what better way to honor the queen herself than by re-creating her iconic "Formation" video look? On Monday, a handful of Beyoncé's friends and family, including Michelle Obama, Serena Williams, Blue Ivy Carter, and JAY-Z's mom, Gloria Carter, paid homage to the superstar by dressing up as her in an off-the-shoulder black top, a wide-brimmed black hat, and two long braids. The photos were shared on Beyoncé's website, along with a message that read, "Happy birthday Beyoncé / From your family and friends." Consider us shook.

Related
JAY-Z Pulls the Ultimate Husband Move and Leads a "Happy Birthday" Serenade For Beyoncé

Blue Ivy Carter
Serena Williams
Kelly Rowland
Michelle Williams
Tina Lawson
Gloria Carter
Michelle Obama
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Blue CarterMichelle ObamaSerena WilliamsKelly RowlandBeyoncé KnowlesMichelle Williams
Join The Conversation
Serena Williams
Serena Williams Is All Smiles While Showing Off Her Growing Baby Bump
by Victoria Messina
Serena Williams Bikini Pictures
Serena Williams
17 Times Serena Williams Showed Off Her Powerhouse Body in a Bikini
by Brittney Stephens
Serena Williams Gives Birth to First Child
Serena Williams
Serena Williams Welcomes a Baby Girl, Who Likely Already Has an Amazing Serve
by Brittney Stephens
Serena Williams Baby Shower Pictures August 2017
Serena Williams
Serena Williams Traveled Back to the '50s For Her Epic Baby Shower Celebration
by Terry Carter
Serena Williams Shares a Snap of Her Growing Baby Bump
Serena Williams
Serena Williams Shares a Snap of Her Growing Baby Bump
by Chinea Rodriguez
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity & Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds