 Skip Nav
Hurricane Harvey
Celebrities Are Stepping Up in a Major Way to Help Hurricane Harvey Victims
Outlander
Just a Ton of Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe Photos to Hold You Over Until Outlander Returns
Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift Takes a Break From Plotting Revenge to Attend Her Best Friend's Wedding
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
JAY-Z Pulls the Ultimate Husband Move, and Leads a "Happy Birthday" Serenade For Beyoncé

Sept. 4 marks Beyoncé's 36th birthday, but the singer got a head start on the festivities at Budweiser's Made in America Festival in Philadelphia on Sunday. During JAY-Z's headlining set, Queen Bey got a special shout-out from her husband as he told the crowd, "Shout out to Beyoncé. Beautiful Bey is in the house tonight. Happy Birthday my love." And things only got sweeter from there. JAY-Z then led the audience into singing "Happy Birthday" to Beyoncé, who was spotted dancing in the stands with pal Michelle Williams.

Related
14 Beyoncé GIFs That Will Make Your Heart Beat a Little Bit Faster

On Monday morning, Beyoncé's mom, Tina Lawson, posted an Instagram photo of her and Beyoncé hanging out at the festival together, along with a heartfelt birthday message. "36 years ago God Chose me out of all the women in the world to be your mother!" she wrote. "How blessed could I be? Not because you are a super talented, smart business woman and one of the biggest superstars! Its because you are the kindest most generous, thoughtful, intuitive, loyal, humble, funny, grounded, grateful and loving human being. I am proud to be your mom ❤️Happy Birthday Baby! I love you with my whole heart❤️" Aw!

JAY-Z Pulls the Ultimate Husband Move, and Leads a "Happy Birthday" Serenade For Beyoncé
JAY-Z Pulls the Ultimate Husband Move, and Leads a "Happy Birthday" Serenade For Beyoncé
JAY-Z Pulls the Ultimate Husband Move, and Leads a "Happy Birthday" Serenade For Beyoncé
JAY-Z Pulls the Ultimate Husband Move, and Leads a "Happy Birthday" Serenade For Beyoncé
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Celebrity InstagramsJay ZCelebrity CouplesCelebrity BirthdaysBeyoncé Knowles
Join The Conversation
Celebrity Birthdays
Paris Jackson Writes a Note to Dad, Michael, on His Birthday: "You Are Always With Me"
by Kelsie Gibson
Benji Madden Birthday Message For Cameron Diaz 2017
Celebrity Couples
Benji Madden's Cuddly Photo With Cameron Diaz Will Get You Excited For Fall
by Caitlin Hacker
ABCs of Beyonce Dance Video 2017
Beyoncé Knowles
This Divine Dance Video Will School You in the ABCs of Beyoncé's Best Moves
by Brittney Stephens
JAY-Z Talks About His Feud With Kanye West August 2017
Celebrity Friendships
JAY-Z Opens Up About His Feud With Kanye and Elevator Fight With Solange
by Terry Carter
Thalia and Tommy Mottola Pictures
Thalia
17 Years Later, Thalia and Tommy Mottola Continue to Prove Their Love Is Strong
by Celia Fernandez
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity & Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds