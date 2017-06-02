 Skip Nav
They're Friends?! 22 Celebrity Pals That Might Surprise You

There are tons of famous friendships that we all know about, from Ben Affleck and Matt Damon to Drew Barrymore and Cameron Diaz, but you might be surprised at some of these little-known celebrity duos. Scroll through to see the high-profile pals that might make you scratch your head. And if you want to see more surprising relationships, check out stars that you didn't know were twins and the celebrities that are godparents for their famous friends.

