Taylor Swift, Nicki Minaj, and More Celebs Congratulate Cardi B on Her No. 1 Hit

Having the number one song in the country is no easy feat, but it's an especially rewarding one when you happen to be just a "regular, shmegular" girl from the Bronx, like Cardi B. Her banger "Bodak Yellow" just reached No. 1 on the Billboard charts, surpassing Taylor Swift's "Look What You Made Me Do" and Luis Fonsi's "Despacito." The achievement also makes Cardi the first female rapper to have a number one solo hit on the Billboard charts (without featured artists) since Lauryn Hill in 1998. That's a big f*cking deal, especially for an emerging artist.

Cardi's fans, whom she refers to as the Bardi Gang, freaked out at news of her record-breaking accomplishment. In addition to her loyal supporters, Cardi's triumph has gotten a round of applause from celebrities who all took to social media to sing her praises. Read along for some of the sweetest reactions, and huge congratulations to Cardi B!