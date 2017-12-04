Celebrity Wrapping Paper

Wrap Your Christmas Presents With the Face of Your Favorite Celebrity, Because Why Not?
Wrapping up a gift is half of the fun of giving it to someone, and now you can add even more love to it with any of these celebrity wrapping papers. Just imagine tearing into the face of Kanye West or the booty of Kim Kardashian and revealing what's underneath at the same time. You'll watch in awe and the gift-getter will love very minute of it.
