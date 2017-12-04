 Skip Nav
Wrap Your Christmas Presents With the Face of Your Favorite Celebrity, Because Why Not?
Wrap Your Christmas Presents With the Face of Your Favorite Celebrity, Because Why Not?

Wrapping up a gift is half of the fun of giving it to someone, and now you can add even more love to it with any of these celebrity wrapping papers. Just imagine tearing into the face of Kanye West or the booty of Kim Kardashian and revealing what's underneath at the same time. You'll watch in awe and the gift-getter will love very minute of it.

Snoop Dogg Wrapping Paper
$3.50
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Kanye West Wrapping Paper
$3.50
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Kim Kardashian Wrapping Paper
$3.50
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Ryan Gosling Wrapping Paper
$4.50
from amazon.co.uk
Buy Now
Kendrick Lamar Wrapping Paper
$3.50
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Solange Wrapping Paper
$8
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Ed Sheeran Wrapping Paper
$1.60
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Beyonce's "Best Revenge Is Your" Wrapping Paper
$16
from shop.beyonce.com
Buy Now
Rihanna Wrapping Paper
$6
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Drake Wrapping Paper
$6
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Snoop Dogg
Kanye West
Kim Kardashian
Ryan Gosling
Kendrick Lamar
Solange
Ed Sheeran
Beyoncé
Rihanna
Drake
Start Slideshow
As POPSUGAR editors, we write about stuff we love and we think you'll like too. POPSUGAR often has affiliate partnerships, so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.
Trending GiftsWrapping PaperCelebritiesGift GuideChristmasHoliday
