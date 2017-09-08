Chance the Rapper, the Best Human, Is Starting an Award Show Dedicated to Teachers

Chance the Rapper may be one of the biggest musicians in the game right now, but he's using his star power in the best possible ways. The "No Problem" singer, who has been vocal about giving back to the public, especially in his hometown of Chicago, is now starting a new award show called The Twilight Awards, which he announced this week at the SocialWorks Summit. Instead of focusing on an actor's performance or a hit song, the show will recognize "teachers, parents, principals, and students that convey leadership" in Chicago-area schools. And since Chance is a celebrity and all, he also revealed the show will feature some great performances and guest appearances and will be hosted by The Late Late Show's James Corden.

In addition to this amazing award show, Chance, who is dad to daughter Kensli, also revealed his plans to expand his New Chance Fund, which supports arts and literature education, including an amazing $100,000 donation to another slew of CPS schools. In recent months, the rapper has donated 30,000 backpacks to Chicago children and also raised a whopping $2.2 million for 20 Chicago public schools. To say he's amazing is an understatement.