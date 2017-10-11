 Skip Nav
Charles Melton Is About to Become Your New Favorite Riverdale Hottie

Riverdale is full of some delicious eye candy, and it's only getting sweeter in season two. After Ross Butler's departure to focus on 13 Reasons Why, there's a new Reggie in town, and we're already obsessed! Charles Melton, whose past credits include American Horror Story and Glee, is taking on the role of Archie's arch nemesis, and he currently fits the bill for the town jock. Not only is he easy on the eyes, but his killer abs are a force to be reckoned with. Cole Sprouse and KJ Apa — er, Jughead and Archie better watch their backs. Charles's chiseled physique means business.

