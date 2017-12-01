 Skip Nav
Gift Guide
The POPSUGAR Editors' Gift Guide Is Here! Find Perfect Presents For Everyone in Your Life
Meghan Markle
11-Year-Old Meghan Markle Standing Up to Sexism Proves She's BEEN Royalty
Scarlett Johansson
Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost Make Their Public Debut as a Couple After 6 Months of Dating

Chris Pratt Files For Divorce From Anna Faris

Chris Pratt Officially Files For Divorce From Anna Faris

Chris Pratt and Anna Faris are officially divorcing. According to US Weekly, Chris is citing "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for his filing. Anna also filed a response to the divorce on Friday, and both are seeking joint custody of their 5-year-old son, Jack. The former couple first announced their separation back in August, with Chris taking to Facebook to address the split. "Anna and I are sad to announce we are legally separating," he wrote at the time.

"We tried hard for a long time, and we're really disappointed. Our son has two parents who love him very much and for his sake we want to keep this situation as private as possible moving forward. We still have love for each other, will always cherish our time together and continue to have the deepest respect for one another."

Anna also shared her own announcement of their separation with a post on Instagram echoing his sentiments. Chris and Anna famously tied the knot in 2009 after meeting on the set of Take Me Home Tonight in 2007. Two months after calling it quits with Chris, Anna reportedly found love with 47-year-old cinematographer Michael Barrett. The pair were recently spotted holding hands during a romantic Italian getaway in November.

Image Source: Getty / Karwai Tang
Join the conversation
Chris PrattCelebrity CouplesAnna FarisCelebrity Breakups
Celebrity quotes
Anna Faris Steps Out Without Her Wedding Ring After Opening Up About Chris Pratt
by Caitlin Gallagher
Chris Pratt's Quotes About Anna Faris at the Emmys 2017
Award Season
Chris Pratt Praises Anna Faris After Her Stunning Emmys Appearance: "She Rules"
by Monica Sisavat
Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost American Museum Gala 2017
Scarlett Johansson
Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost Make Their Public Debut as a Couple After 6 Months of Dating
by Monica Sisavat
Chris Pratt Instagram Photo With Son Jack November 2017
Celebrity Kids
Chris Pratt Has an Adorable Movie Date With His 5-Year-Old Son, Jack
by Terry Carter
Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian Honeymoon Details
Serena Williams
Serena Williams's Tropical Honeymoon Is Just Another Chapter in Her Fairy-Tale Marriage
by Perri Konecky
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity & Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds