Chrissy Metz Gets Refreshingly Honest in Candid Selfie: "Do What Makes You Feel Good"

Sometimes you're feeling yourself and you just want to post a photo — no questions asked. Chrissy Metz got refreshingly honest on Instagram when she did just that, sharing a gorgeous selfie with an encouraging caption. The This Is Us star got real by touching on the fact that it's easy to spend so much time crafting meaningful captions and even deciding to post a photo in the first place. "I've spent over five minutes debating on if I should or shouldn't post this picture. Then there's the caption. Then there's the message behind the caption, behind the picture," she wrote.

She continued with an honest piece of advice for her fans, writing, "Maybe a girl just feels good and proud of where she's come from. Maybe a girl needs a little pick-me-up. Either way, do what makes you feel good and do it without explanation, without making excuses or justifications. You just might encourage someone in the process." Preach, Chrissy, preach! Add this to the list of reasons we love this talented actress.