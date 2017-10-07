 Skip Nav
We Have Chrissy and John to Thank For Keeping Our Faith in Love Alive in 2017

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend love showing PDA, but this year, they really took things up a notch. Whether they were on a red carpet or enjoying a romantic vacation across the globe, Chrissy and John did not hold back when it came to flaunting their love for one another. John even opened up about how he's been by Chrissy's side during her battle with postpartum depression, telling People, "For me as a husband, it was my job to do the best I could to support her and understand what she was going through and do whatever I could do to help her. I feel like that's the least I could do." Honestly, Chrissy and John will forever be "relationship goals."

January: They Played Up Their PDA at the Art of Elysium Gala
January: They Arrived in Style at the Golden Globe Awards
January: John Gave Chrissy a Sweet Smooch at the Producers Guild Awards
February: They Turned Up the Heat at the Grammys
February: John Planted a Kiss on Chrissy's Cheek at a Sports Illustrated Event
February: Chrissy Adorably Rested Her Head on John's Shoulder at the Oscars
February: They Could Not Stop Smiling at the Underground Movie Premiere
March: They Got All Loved Up at the Beauty and the Beast Movie Premiere
April: Chrissy Nuzzled Up to John at the Time 100 Gala
May: John Assisted Chrissy Down the Stairs at the Met Gala
June: They Held Hands at the Tony Awards
